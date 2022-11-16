The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay's avatar
Jay
Nov 16, 2022

Mona is saying what every liberal I know has been saying for decades - if you're truly pro-life, and not just the Cult of the Fetus, then start acting like it by caring for women and children who need kindness, compassion, and help. The problem is everything I can think of that would meaningfully reduce abortion rates - other than a complete ban, obviously - is anathema to the religious right and the GOP base.

* Free contraception? Nah, feels good to slut shame.

* Robust, evidence-based sex education? No way! That'll just encourage the little horndogs and make Baby Jesus weep!

* More money to Planned Parenthood for prenatal care? Um, Margret Sanger was into eugenics and you support her, so...

* Universal healthcare? Go back to Commiestan, commie!

* Free daycare? What, I'm going to pay a babysitter because loose women can't live moral lives?

* Improve the safety net? That's how it started in Venezuela!

And on and on it goes...

The plain fact is the Republican base and the religious right care far more about control, punishment, and harsh consequences than they do about life. That cruelty has been a major part of their rhetoric for decades. It has momentum. Besides, they *like* it. It's a socially acceptable way to be a loud, obnoxious bully.

Try to imagine a GOP leader standing in front of their supporters and saying "Hey, you know those murderous sluts we've been howling about since the 80s? Well, we maybe overstated things it a bit. They're actually people like you and me and we need to withhold judgement and help them. Also, we changed our minds, and giving money to single mothers isn't socialism anymore. Any questions?"

I mean, I'd love to see it, but...

21 replies
MoosesMom's avatar
MoosesMom
Nov 16, 2022

I can buy that many in the GOP are truly ready to move on from trump, and even that they might be successful in nominating someone other than trump this time.

What I want to know is what the "normal" Republicans, current and former, elected and electorate are willing to support. I get that they've finally decided that trump loses them elections, so perhaps they stop promoting the Big Lie, they tone down the violent rhetoric, the racist rhetoric, the laughing at political violence when it occurs. But what if red-state legislatures keep passing laws to give them the legal ability to overturn election outcomes they don't like in the future - do they just not mention it out loud anymore? Are groups like the Bulwark okay with that?

What exactly would it take to convince them that the GOP, at heart, is still anti-democratic in their leanings, still pro-putin and other authoritarian leaders, still lurching towards a white christian nationalism that blurs the line between state and religion, still willing to say (or not say) anything that would help them gain and keep power at any cost?

What does it take for them to be convinced that the GOP has the best interests of our nation at heart again - because it seems to me that running away from trump simply because he costs them elections, is still nothing more than a cold political calculation that addresses NONE of what they have been willing to either participate in, or quietly acquiesce to, during the past 6+ years.

21 replies
