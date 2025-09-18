The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
35m

The arc of “progress” in this country is truly something to behold, and not for better. In not so many years we’ve gone from the Greatest Generation down to a way-too-large group of people who lose their shit when someone has an opinion that is different from their own. We have become an incredibly pissy, pouty, and petulant nation, far more resembling grade schoolers with attitude problems than the mature adults required to lead the free world.

At least I’m old enough to remember when political correctness was a big issue on the right, something to avoid and fight against when it happened. Now they cannot embrace it fast enough, as they practice their own version of cancel culture and blatant hypocrisy when bad actors and politics combine to poison the well of fundamental human decency. It’s amazing how much a little power warps both perspective and good judgment. History books will have much more to say about that, all in due time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
julia dream's avatar
julia dream
36m

Look, friends, it's about MONEY. Mussolini wasn't getting rich off Fascism. Hitler wasn't getting rich off Nazism. Hirohito wasn't selling crypto. These guys believed that their nations were in a world of hurt, especially coming out of a worldwide economic catastrophe which itself was an offshoot of WW I. What we have today is reckless monied political irrationality. If you want to fight it, you have to find equivalent oligarchs (and media moguls) on the "other" side.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture