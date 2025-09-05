The Bulwark

Your Obedient Servants

The one where we try to get satisfaction.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Sep 05, 2025
Sarah and JVL go long on the economy, The People, double standards, RFK, and . . . Hamilton.

It’s a super-sized Secret pod.

In the comments, we want you to talk about whether or not the double-standard is real—is it true, as JVL proposes—that voters obsess over Democratic mistakes while waiving away Republican insanity?

And if it is true, why is it? Remember: We’re not just talking about partisans, but about the generalized broader public. We want to hear your theories.

