Your Obedient Servants

Sarah and JVL go long on the economy, The People, double standards, RFK, and . . . Hamilton.

It’s a super-sized Secret pod.

In the comments, we want you to talk about whether or not the double-standard is real—is it true, as JVL proposes—that voters obsess over Democratic mistakes while waiving away Republican insanity?

And if it is true, why is it? Remember: We’re not just talking about partisans, but about the generalized broader public. We want to hear your theories.

