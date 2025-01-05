As schools have continued to emphasize STEM courses and other subjects, civics has largely fallen off the curriculum calendar in most states—and we’re now living in a country roiled by political divisions and fears of violence. Richard Haass joins John to discuss the need for teaching what it means to be an American, the challenges of implementing a nat…
A Civics Deficit in the Classroom
Jan 05, 2025
∙ Paid
How to Fix It with John Avlon
Audio
Politicians, pundits, and the media spend a lot of time talking about the problems our country faces but not enough time on how to solve them. Each week, John Avlon and his guests hash out sensible and attainable solutions for some of the most vexing issues confronting our democracy—solutions that will likely emerge from the political center.
Appears in episode
Richard Haass
