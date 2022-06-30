Michael Steele is joined by Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta to discuss the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the January 6th hearings and the Pennsylvania Senate race. The pair discuss the moral, political and legal questions surrounding the current state of the nation, and how Christian faith is becoming the barometer by which law is made.
A Moral, Political and Legal Reckoning: Part I With Malcolm Kenyatta
A Moral, Political and Legal Reckoning: Part I With Malcolm Kenyatta
Jun 30, 2022
A Moral, Political and Legal Reckoning: Part I With Malcolm Kenyatta
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
