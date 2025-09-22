The Bulwark

Robert Jaffee
Robert Jaffee
2hEdited

“A tale of two speeches!”

Sorry, I’m not buying it; I have a completely different takeaway from this debacle of a memorial for a man least deserving of any honor.

Moreover, we all know where this administration stands; divide and conquer. Miller and Trump’s speeches were exactly as to be expected.

Erika, on the other hand is taking over as the leader of Turning Point USA, and she will be directed by the Whitehouse. She won’t be in control, even if she wanted to; she’ll be handled; the same way they handled Kirk when he was railing about the administration’s feckless attempt to hide the Epstein files.

If you truly want to know want she feels, she already said it in her first address to the public: “You have no idea what you have unleashed.” These people will always choose power over the true meaning of Christianity, and justify it in the name of Jesus.

And this memorial is just the beginning. They will turn Kirk into the reincarnation of MLK Jr., or Ghandi. He’s anything but. And Eirka has the same ideology as her husband. And you need to understand they have different messaging to the broader public than when they speak to their own constituents.

Additionally, just look at how they destroyed Jimmy Kimmel and hundreds of others, based on a lie, and have silenced any, and all opposition to Kirk’s hypocrisy.

Bottom line: He wasn’t a champion of free speech nor did he bring people together. He had his own brand of demagoguery; similar to James O”Keefe and Project Veritas; he wanted gotcha video clips he could use to own the libs and increase his standing in the evangelical movement or MAGA. Whenever Kirk was challenged at universities and couldn’t talk his way into victory, he deflected and changed the subject. End of story! IMHO…:)

23 replies
Rick A.
Rick A.
2h

I am a Christian, even a Baptist, very “evangelical,” don’t you know. I thought I knew mainly what that meant until ten years ago. I thought at least MOST Christians fell on the Erica Kirk, not Stephen Miller, side of Christianity, at least most of the time and hopefully for the right reasons(Remember Jesus?). That is absolutely clearly not true for one minute any more for the VAST majority of American “Christians.” I refused to watch one minute of that staged production, orchestrated to be swallowed whole by the drones and cult members of right wing Christianity.

Ironically, the widow’s grace is not matched by her own husband. Almost every word out of his mouth was cruel, hateful and belittling and showed arrogant contempt and true vitriol for those who had a different view of anything from him. And he was clearly racist all the time. There is no way to square that circle. The hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance is off the charts—everywhere. I am grateful his widow said what she did, but it is not being followed in any way shape or form by anyone in the political “right” or the religious “right.”

This country in general, and American Christianity particularly, and ESPECIALLY evangelical Christianity, has sold its soul lock, stock and barrel to Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, Tom Homan and all the other morally, spiritually and humanly broken and bankrupt individuals running our country. In my view, Charlie Kirk did not practice what his widow preached nor do the millions treating him as a “Christian” martyr today. Do I sound bitter? When my faith is hijacked and perverted more and more each passing day, yes I am bitter, bewildered and heartbroken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
237 more comments...

