The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ashley's avatar
Ashley
just now

The state of NC BOE decided yesterday to turn over our voter rolls to DHS, so that’s not terrifying at all. 🫠🫠

He is absolutely going to get more desperate, which mixed with his clear declining mental stability makes the next several months extremely dangerous.

Great work everyone.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture