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Amanda Carpenter: The Worst President Ever

Tim Miller's avatar
Amanda Carpenter's avatar
Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Apr 16, 2026
∙ Paid

From Trump's sacrilegious use of Jesus, to his massively corrupt pardon scheme, and his desire to plaster his name on every federal building and institution, this country has never had such a bad president. The Dems need to plan now how they will do oversight and also keep his loyalists from helping him cheat in the midterms. Plus, Hegseth really doesn'…

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