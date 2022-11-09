The Bulwark

A.B. Stoddard: We Could've Been the United States of QAnon
A.B. Stoddard: We Could've Been the United States of QAnon

Charlie Sykes
Nov 09, 2022
The polls were a mess and the hive mind was wrong — Gen Z saved the Democrats and abortion proved to be a powerful issue. Now, the knives are out and there could be a civil war in the GOP caucus. A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

