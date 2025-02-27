Playback speed
Share post
Accused Human Trafficker Andrew Tate Allowed Back In The US After Sucking Up To Trump

Jonathan V. Last
and
Tim Miller
Feb 27, 2025
10
3
Tim Miller and JVL talk about how the Tate brothers have been let back in the US despite the allegations against them.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller
