ICE Patrols at FIFA Club World Cup? Trump’s Fear Agenda Keeps Getting Worse

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 12, 2025
Tim Miller and Pablo Torre discuss Donald Trump’s unprecedented call for ICE and DHS agents to patrol the FIFA Club World Cup in Miami, and how his escalating fear tactics impact both players and fans.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

