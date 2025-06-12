ICE Patrols at FIFA Club World Cup? Trump’s Fear Agenda Keeps Getting Worse

Tim Miller and Pablo Torre discuss Donald Trump’s unprecedented call for ICE and DHS agents to patrol the FIFA Club World Cup in Miami, and how his escalating fear tactics impact both players and fans.

