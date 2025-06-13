Former-Marine RIPS Trump’s Parade: Fuel on the Fire!

Andrew Egger interviews Nathan Sage, a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Iowa and former Marine, about ICE enforcement, domestic military use, and national unrest. Sage criticizes President Trump’s rhetoric, addresses immigration and economic inequality, and outlines his strategy to win back working-class voters in a Republican-trending state.

