Sen. Padilla Thrown to Floor, Handcuffed at Kristi Noem Presser

Tim Miller
Sam Stein
Jun 12, 2025
Senator Alex Padilla was tackled and handcuffed at a DHS press conference in Los Angeles after attempting to ask Secretary Kristi Noem a question. Sam Stein and Tim Miller break down the unprecedented and shocking event.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

