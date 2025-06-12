The Bulwark

Trump’s Immigration Chaos Is Blowing Up in His Face

Tim Miller
Sam Stein
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jun 12, 2025
35
24
Sam Stein and Tim Miller break down Trump’s latest unhinged “bleat” on immigration—where he’s suddenly worried about losing hotel and farm workers due to… his own policies. They dissect the political whiplash, Stephen Miller’s likely meltdown, and MAGA voters realizing too late what they signed up for. It’s legal chaos, GOP backroom panic, and plenty of schadenfreude.

