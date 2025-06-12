Trump’s Immigration Chaos Is Blowing Up in His Face

Sam Stein and Tim Miller break down Trump’s latest unhinged “bleat” on immigration—where he’s suddenly worried about losing hotel and farm workers due to… his own policies. They dissect the political whiplash, Stephen Miller’s likely meltdown, and MAGA voters realizing too late what they signed up for. It’s legal chaos, GOP backroom panic, and plenty of schadenfreude.

