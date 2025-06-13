Tim and Sarah React To Disturbing Video Of Sen. Padilla

Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller join Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's Deadline: White House to break down the disturbing footage of U.S. Senator Alex Padilla being forcibly removed, handcuffed, and thrown to the ground at a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

