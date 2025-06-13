The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Tim and Sarah React To Disturbing Video Of Sen. Padilla

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell
and
Tim Miller
Jun 13, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller join Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's Deadline: White House to break down the disturbing footage of U.S. Senator Alex Padilla being forcibly removed, handcuffed, and thrown to the ground at a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture