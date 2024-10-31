Adam Kinzinger: All the Little Bros

Trump and his pack of dude-bros are pitting men against women, even inside the home—the current Republican Party is definitely not pro-family or pro-marriage. Plus, Nikki's feelings are hurt, and Elon trucked in door-knockers for Trump who basically worked as indentured servants. How does this Putin-whispering patsy still have government contracts?
Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller.
Tim's message to Nikki Haley voters
