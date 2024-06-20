The Bulwark
Adam Kinzinger: Bat**** Crazy
Adam Kinzinger: Bat**** Crazy

Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
Jun 20, 2024
Felon 45 didn't even really like being president and no one is taking his ludicrous tariff plan seriously, but Republicans can't stop tripping over each other to show him their fealty. Plus, Putin's desperate trip to North Korea, Netanyahu shows his ingratitude to Biden, the national debt keeps growing, and Trump's fond memories for his glory days on The Apprentice.

Adam Kinzinger
Tim Miller
