Adam Kinzinger: Trump Has Never Seemed this Scared

As a man who’s not used to losing, Trump is going through a bit of a rough patch since his party turned against him over the Epstein case. He’s flailing, lashing out, and acting afraid. After all, he knows how many times his name comes up in the Epstein files, and Ghislaine Maxwell continues to enjoy a bevy of special perks at her cushy prison for some reason. At the same time, the economy isn’t helping him, the stench of a lame duck is growing, and the threat of oversight by Dems after the midterms feels real. Plus, some skepticism about MTG’s new-found clarity, Fox and Trump’s war on Christmas, the crash of bitcoin, and the Kinzinger documentary.

Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

