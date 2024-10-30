Playback speed
Alex Vindman and Lakshya Jain: No More Petty Tyrants

Tim Miller
and
Alexander Vindman
Oct 30, 2024
4
The character of the nation is on the line: We have to stop an autocratic minority from imposing its will on the majority of Americans. And no question, Putin has been very easily manipulating Trump and Musk. Plus, Biden talking about garbage, spam polls, pollster herding, and the weakest swing states for Kamala.

Alex Vindman and Lakshya Jain join Tim Miller.

show notes:
Congressional candidate Eugene Vindman's web site
The fake family of Eugene's opponent in the open VA-7 seat

