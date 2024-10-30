Alex Vindman and Lakshya Jain: No More Petty Tyrants

The character of the nation is on the line: We have to stop an autocratic minority from imposing its will on the majority of Americans. And no question, Putin has been very easily manipulating Trump and Musk. Plus, Biden talking about garbage, spam polls, pollster herding, and the weakest swing states for Kamala.

Alex Vindman and Lakshya Jain join Tim Miller.

