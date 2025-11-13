Alex Wagner: Team Trump Can't Get its Epstein Story Straight

Trump’s involvement with Epstein is simultaneously a “hoax,” but he was also a “perfect gentleman” when he spent hours with one of Epstein’s underage victims, Virgina Giuffre, at Epstein’s pad. And Trump was an FBI informant on Epstein’s sex trafficking, but again, it’s all a hoax. The White House and Fox’s defense is not working, and Trump may be in the worst political shape he’s been in since the aftermath of January 6. Meanwhile, the wealthy and powerful old men needing teenage girls raises huge questions about manhood and virility. Plus, the shutdown fight was a stress test for how far the Dems were willing to go in the face of an authoritarian, and the party’s big tent strategy faces real headwinds.



Alex Wagner joins Tim Miller.

