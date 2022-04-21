The Bulwark
All the White Friends I Couldn't Keep: With Andre Henry
Apr 21, 2022
Michael speaks with musician, activist and writer Andre Henry about his new book, "All the White Friends I Couldn't Keep: Hope--and Hard Pills to Swallow--About Fighting for Black Lives." The pair discuss Andre's bicultural upbringing in the South, the power of nonviolence struggle and how this movement is different than ones we've seen before. Andre describes the moments that led him to stop debating about racism and how this has allowed more space for self-discovery and education.

Check out Andre's book here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/673889/all-the-white-friends-i-couldnt-keep-by-andre-henry/

