Michael speaks with musician, activist and writer Andre Henry about his new book, "All the White Friends I Couldn't Keep: Hope--and Hard Pills to Swallow--About Fighting for Black Lives." The pair discuss Andre's bicultural upbringing in the South, the power of nonviolence struggle and how this movement is different than ones we've seen before. Andre describes the moments that led him to stop debating about racism and how this has allowed more space for self-discovery and education.
Check out Andre's book here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/673889/all-the-white-friends-i-couldnt-keep-by-andre-henry/
All the White Friends I Couldn't Keep: With Andre Henry
All the White Friends I Couldn't Keep: With Andre Henry
Apr 21, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
All the White Friends I Couldn't Keep: With Andre Henry