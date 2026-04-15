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Almost Nobody Showed Up for Vance’s TPUSA Event

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid

The MAGA energy isn’t what it used to be—and the signs are everywhere. Tim Miller joined Nicolle Wallace, and looked at JD Vance’s empty event, growing fractures inside Trump’s base, and what it says about where things are heading. Plus, why Hungary’s election offers a surprising playbook for pushing back against authoritarian politics.

Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

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