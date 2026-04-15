The MAGA energy isn’t what it used to be—and the signs are everywhere. Tim Miller joined Nicolle Wallace, and looked at JD Vance’s empty event, growing fractures inside Trump’s base, and what it says about where things are heading. Plus, why Hungary’s election offers a surprising playbook for pushing back against authoritarian politics.
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Almost Nobody Showed Up for Vance’s TPUSA Event
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid
The MAGA energy isn’t what it used to be—and the signs are everywhere. Tim Miller joined Nicolle Wallace, and looked at JD Vance’s empty event, growing fractures inside Trump’s base, and what it says about where things are heading. Plus, why Hungary’s election offers a surprising playbook for pushing back against authoritarian politics.
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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