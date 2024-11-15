Playback speed
Share post
Amanda Carpenter: Lessons from the Tea Party Era

Tim Miller
and
Amanda Carpenter
Nov 15, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Ted Cruz and Jim DeMint ground things to a halt in the Senate quite effectively during the Obama era, and Democrats should take a cue from them for Trump's appointments: Demand hearings or hold their own. More broadly, the opposition has to be loud and make a scene, while also staying unified and focused. We are a big country with big ideas, and there are more of us than there are of them.


Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes
Part 1 of the "Behind the Bastards" podcast on RFK, Jr.

Tim's playlist

