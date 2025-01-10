Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
2

Amanda Carpenter: We Are Team Karen (Pence)

Tim Miller
and
Amanda Carpenter
Jan 10, 2025
∙ Paid
3
2
Share

"Mother" Pence is owed an apology. She snubbed Trump so hard and so beautifully at Jimmy Carter's funeral—and wasn't about to make nice with the man who was all-in on Jan 6 rioters trying to lynch her husband. Meanwhile, the catturd crowd is mad at Amy Coney Barrett for not falling in line, and running off to Greenland while American neighborhoods are on fire is not America First. Plus, the risks of Trump dominating the battlespace with all the stupid stuff.

Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes
Amanda's and Protect Democracy newsletter
Amanda's book, "Gaslighting America"
Tim's playlist

charity links
LA Fire Department Foundation
California Fire Foundation
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
United Way
"Watch Duty," the nonprofit app that's been providing invaluable, real-time fire information

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Amanda Carpenter
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Derek Thompson and Elizabeth Weil: The Trend Toward Solitude
  Tim Miller
Liam Donovan and Brendan Boyle: The Great Grift
  Tim Miller
Charlie Warzel: Zuck Sucks Up to Trump
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: The Preposterous and Ridiculous Lies About the FBI
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Jonathan Martin: A Resilient City
  Tim Miller
David Frum: Sociopaths and Political Tribalism
  Tim Miller
Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last: We Are Sticking With the Mission
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last