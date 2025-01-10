Amanda Carpenter: We Are Team Karen (Pence)

"Mother" Pence is owed an apology. She snubbed Trump so hard and so beautifully at Jimmy Carter's funeral—and wasn't about to make nice with the man who was all-in on Jan 6 rioters trying to lynch her husband. Meanwhile, the catturd crowd is mad at Amy Coney Barrett for not falling in line, and running off to Greenland while American neighborhoods are on fire is not America First. Plus, the risks of Trump dominating the battlespace with all the stupid stuff.
Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.
show notes
Amanda's and Protect Democracy newsletter
Amanda's book, "Gaslighting America"
Tim's playlist
charity links
LA Fire Department Foundation
California Fire Foundation
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
United Way
"Watch Duty," the nonprofit app that's been providing invaluable, real-time fire information
