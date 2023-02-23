Michael speaks with Charlie Sykes about the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Biden's visit to Kyiv and how his ties to Ukraine might impact the presidential election in 2024. The pair also discuss Nikki Haley's presidential campaign, how the Republican party has changed and why Michael remains a member.
If you you enjoyed this podcast, leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Charlie @SykesCharlie
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
America at Its Best (And Worst): With Charlie Sykes
www.thebulwark.com
America at Its Best (And Worst): With Charlie Sykes
Feb 23, 2023
Michael speaks with Charlie Sykes about the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Biden's visit to Kyiv and how his ties to Ukraine might impact the presidential election in 2024. The pair also discuss Nikki Haley's presidential campaign, how the Republican party has changed and why Michael remains a member.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
America at Its Best (And Worst): With Charlie Sykes