America Is Not What It Promised to Be: With Politics Girl

Michael Steele is joined by Leigh McGowan, also known as PoliticsGirl. They discuss the American Dream, framing politics in a way that everyone can understand, the current state of the GOP, Ohio's special election and reforming the Supreme Court.
Aug 08, 2023
Michael Steele is joined by Leigh McGowan, also known as PoliticsGirl. They discuss the American Dream, framing politics in a way that everyone can understand, the current state of the GOP, Ohio's special election and reforming the Supreme Court.
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
