Transcript
America Paid To Torch Emergency Aid

Tim Miller
Jul 17, 2025
Tim Miller speaks with Hana Kiros of The Atlantic about her investigation into how American-funded nutrition aid was never delivered. Instead of reaching children in need, the food is being destroyed while global hunger rises.

Read more from Hana’s article here: The Trump Administration Is About to Incinerate 500 Tons of Emergency Food

