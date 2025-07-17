America Paid To Torch Emergency Aid

Tim Miller speaks with Hana Kiros of The Atlantic about her investigation into how American-funded nutrition aid was never delivered. Instead of reaching children in need, the food is being destroyed while global hunger rises.

Read more from Hana’s article here: The Trump Administration Is About to Incinerate 500 Tons of Emergency Food

