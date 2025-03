Sam Stein, Lauren Egan, and Andrew Egger talk about how Americans are furious, and GOP reps are feeling the heat at their own town halls! Senator Roger Marshall faced a backlash in Kansas as voters grilled him on job cuts and veterans’ benefits.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.