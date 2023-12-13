Michael speaks with former Congressman Adam Kinzinger. Adam discusses serving on the January 6th Committee despite initially not wanting to, the leadership he witnessed on both the left and right, putting country over party and the news of Kevin McCarthy leaving office.
America's Descent into Dysfunction: With Adam Kinzinger
Dec 13, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
