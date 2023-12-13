The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
America's Descent into Dysfunction: With Adam Kinzinger
America's Descent into Dysfunction: With Adam Kinzinger

Dec 13, 2023
Michael speaks with former Congressman Adam Kinzinger. Adam discusses serving on the January 6th Committee despite initially not wanting to, the leadership he witnessed on both the left and right, putting country over party and the news of Kevin McCarthy leaving office.

Check out Adam's book, "Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in Our Divided Country," here: https://www.amazon.com/Renegade-Defending-Democracy-Liberty-Divided/dp/0593654161

Check out Adam's organization, Country First: https://www.country1st.com/about

Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
