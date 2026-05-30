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An Epstein Survivor Grades Pam Bondi’s Testimony (w/ Annie Farmer)

Catherine Rampell's avatar
Catherine Rampell
May 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Catherine Rampell welcomes Epstein survivor Annie Farmer to discuss Pam Bondi’s closed-door congressional testimony, the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files, and the unanswered questions that continue to fuel demands for transparency. Farmer shares her firsthand perspective on the investigation, the treatment of survivors, concerns about missing documents, and why accountability remains elusive decades after the first warnings about Epstein.

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