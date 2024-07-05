The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Annie Lowrey: The Worst Best Economy
0:00
-43:51

Annie Lowrey: The Worst Best Economy

Jul 05, 2024
Share
Transcript

Housing prices, the cost of insurance, and sticker shock at the supermarket are still stressing Americans out even while the economy is booming. Annie Lowrey joins Tim Miller to discuss the limited housing stock, the economic benefits of immigrant labor, and shrinking income inequality. Plus, the media does shape opinion, but Joe Biden's oldness is self-evident.

show notes:


Annie's piece on the worst best economy
Annie's book on universal basic income, "Give People Money"
Annie's piece on inflation

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Clint Smith: A Reckoning with History
  Tim Miller
Jon Lovett: Unprecedented Times
  Tim Miller
Ben Wittes and Steven Shepard: He Is Still a Criminal
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Tom Nichols: Political Malpractice
  Tim Miller
Sarah Longwell, Jonathan V. Last, and Jonathan Martin: A Disaster
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
Kate Bedingfield and Marc Caputo: Debate Day
  Tim Miller and Marc A. Caputo
Stuart Stevens: I think Joe Biden Has Been A Great President
  Tim Miller