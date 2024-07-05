Annie Lowrey: The Worst Best Economy

Housing prices, the cost of insurance, and sticker shock at the supermarket are still stressing Americans out even while the economy is booming. Annie Lowrey joins Tim Miller to discuss the limited housing stock, the economic benefits of immigrant labor, and shrinking income inequality. Plus, the media does shape opinion, but Joe Biden's oldness is self-evident.
show notes:
Annie's piece on the worst best economy
Annie's book on universal basic income, "Give People Money"
Annie's piece on inflation
