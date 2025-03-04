The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Anora' Sweeps the Oscars
'Anora' Sweeps the Oscars

Plus: RIP, Gene Hackman
Sonny Bunch
Mar 04, 2025
2
Transcript
Morgan Freeman plays tribute to his friend Gene Hackman (screenshot of 2025 Oscars)

On this episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) said goodby to Gene Hackman, who was found dead at the age of 95 last week. Then they discussed the Oscars, hosted by Oscar O’Brien. How was the show? What about the winners? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode with some reading recommendations. And if you enjoyed this episode, I hope you share it with a friend!

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
