Appalling Allegations of Trump Admin Abuse in El Salvador

Tim Miller takes on the shocking allegations of abuse contained in Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s new lawsuit against the Trump administration. The disturbing claims include torture, severe beatings, and psychological abuse. Has Trump’s administration knowingly sent innocent people into unimaginable conditions? What does this say about America’s moral culpability?

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.