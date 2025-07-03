The Bulwark

Appalling Allegations of Trump Admin Abuse in El Salvador

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 03, 2025
Share

Tim Miller takes on the shocking allegations of abuse contained in Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s new lawsuit against the Trump administration. The disturbing claims include torture, severe beatings, and psychological abuse. Has Trump’s administration knowingly sent innocent people into unimaginable conditions? What does this say about America’s moral culpability?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

