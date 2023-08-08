The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Are Digital Extras the Future of Movies?
Are Digital Extras the Future of Movies?

Plus: Netflix's 'They Cloned Tyrone,' reviewed!
Sonny Bunch
Aug 08, 2023

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the controversial (or nontroversial?) practice of digitizing extras. Setting aside issues of informed consent: Is this an existential threat to the Screen Actors Guild, or simply a necessity in the world of spiraling production costs and the risks of Covid-era shutdowns? Then the gang reviews They Cloned Tyrone, Juel Taylor’s They Live-inspired sci-fi satire. Is the Netflix film a hit or a miss? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a tribute to William Friedkin, one of Hollywood’s great directors. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

