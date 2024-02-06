'Argylle' and the Unreality of Streaming Blockbusters

This week Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) asked whether Nikki Haley should be persona non grata from Saturday Night Live. Then they reviewed Argylle, which is a strange combination of distressingly empty and absurdly overstuffed. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode, in which we will offer up some suggestions of stuff to see since the multiplex is letting us all down. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Feb 06, 2024
