Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3

At Least He's Doing Something (with Sam Stein)

Sarah Longwell
and
Sam Stein
Feb 01, 2025
∙ Paid
3
Share

Donald Trump's approval rating is sitting around 50 percent, which is as high as he's ever been, even though he started his term by pardoning January 6 rioters, causing mass confusion across the government, and claiming that DEI caused a plane crash. The voters we talked to in our focus groups are just glad to see someone "taking action." Bulwark managing editor Sam Stein joins Sarah to talk about voters' reactions to Trump's flurry of executive orders (including the January 6 pardons), and how long Trump's "honeymoon" may last.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sam Stein
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Getting Out of Our Corners (with Amanda Carpenter)
  Sarah Longwell and Amanda Carpenter
The Caretaker Presidency (with Evan Osnos)
  Sarah Longwell
It's Not Like a Newscast (with Tim Miller)
  Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Hate Was Up But Prices Were Down (with Marc Caputo)
  Sarah Longwell
An 'Unserious' Show (with Jonathan V. Last)
  Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
“Beyoncé Ain't Paying My Bills, B*tch” (with Astead Herndon)
  Sarah Longwell
How [He/She] Wins (with Ron Brownstein)
  Sarah Longwell