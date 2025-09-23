The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Bakari Sellers: The Danger of RFK Jr.

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Sep 23, 2025
The injecting-bleach president is getting some super-strong pseudoscientific information to scare mothers and blame them for autism while conveniently ignoring the role geriatric sperm may play in neurodivergence. Meanwhile, Kimmel may be coming back, but confusion remains about why his show was pulled to begin with—given the jokes Trump, his son, and other high-profile people made about the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi. Plus, the strength of Dems out in the field vs the leadership in DC, and how overly focusing on race and identity in this majority-white country can make everybody focus on it.

Bakari Sellers joins Tim Miller.

show notes

