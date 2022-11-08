The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Barbara Slavin: Fire Under the Ashes
Barbara Slavin: Fire Under the Ashes

Nov 08, 2022
Women's rights and hijab rules are at the center of widespread protests in Iran, but the demonstrations quickly evolved and are now the most serious threat to the regime in decades. Barbara Slavin joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

