Michael Steele speaks with Rachel Bitecofer, author of "HIT ‘EM WHERE IT HURTS: How to Save Democracy by Beating Republicans at Their Own Game." The pair discuss what helped Democrats in the midterms in 2022, the art of branding "freedom" and how Dems can incorporate stronger, emotional messaging to win in 2024.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Hit-Where-Hurts-Democracy-Republicans/dp/0593727142
Beating Republicans at Their Own Game: With Rachel Bitecofer
Feb 08, 2024
