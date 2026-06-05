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Beef Prices Are Already Sky High. Now Comes Screwworm.

Catherine Rampell's avatar
Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Catherine Rampell and Jonathan Cohn
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Catherine Rampell and Jonathan Cohn give their takes on the return of the flesh-eating parasite screwworm. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has already blamed the Biden's border and immigration policies as a potential cause after saying in November that it was under control. But is that the full story? We examine whether DOGE-related staffing cuts and the broader erosion of international cooperation may have played a role in weakening surveillance and response systems. Plus, beef prices are already at record highs, and ranchers are warning of even more disruption ahead if the outbreak spreads, we explain the economic impacts this could have on farmers and consumers.

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