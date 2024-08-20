Kamala's genuine smile and Walz's empathetic version of manhood is coming through loud and clear—and may explain the joy that is coursing through the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, Vance remains a popularity sinkhole. Plus, the prospects for Texas ever turning blue, Cancun Cruz, Latino voters, getting the young to the polls, and staying in to fight the good fight. Beto O'Rourke joins Tim Miller.
Beto's Texas voter registration group, "Powered by People"
Beto wrote about visiting Ulysses, Kansas in 2018
Beto O'Rourke: Air of Authenticity