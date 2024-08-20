Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16

Beto O'Rourke: Air of Authenticity

Tim Miller
Aug 20, 2024
16
Share
Transcript

Kamala's genuine smile and Walz's empathetic version of manhood is coming through loud and clear—and may explain the joy that is coursing through the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, Vance remains a popularity sinkhole. Plus, the prospects for Texas ever turning blue, Cancun Cruz, Latino voters, getting the young to the polls, and staying in to fight the good fight. Beto O'Rourke joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

Beto's Texas voter registration group, "Powered by People"
Beto wrote about visiting Ulysses, Kansas in 2018



Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

16 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss: It's Showtime
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Brian Beutler: Vibe Shift
  Tim Miller and Brian Beutler
Dean Phillips and Mikie Sherrill: The Right Call
  Tim Miller
Brian Tyler Cohen and Carol Leonnig: Go Inside the Bubble
  Tim Miller and Brian Tyler Cohen
Amanda Carpenter: Trump's Traumatic Month
  Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Bill Kristol and Christopher Cadelago: Increasingly Unhinged
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Nate Silver: Underdog Story
  Tim Miller and Nate Silver