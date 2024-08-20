🫏🎉2024 CONVENTION COVERAGE🎭🐘

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 20% off for 1 year

JOIN US TONIGHT!

Starting at 8:30 Eastern, Tim will be taking your questions tonight! You can ask them in the YouTube comments, but I’m turning on comments here for Subscribers (which are typically off in Overtime) for your questions for Tim. This is a better route, as we get a lot of comments during livestreams, so leave your question(s) here now:

Leave a comment

After the festivities tonight, around 11:15 Eastern (after the last speaker), I will join Tim along with Sam Stein to chat about the night’s speakers.

SAM STEIN AND MARC CAPUTO: Biden Finally Gets His Convention Moment—As He’s Pushed From the Stage

Chicago, Illinois

EIGHT YEARS AGO, JOE BIDEN took the stage at the Democratic convention in Philadelphia, the theme music from Rocky blaring as a crazed crowd waved orange “Joe” signs in front of him. For nearly 40 seconds he stood at the lectern as those in the Wells Fargo Center refused to stop their cheers. Biden spoke about the passing of his son Beau, his eyes welling up. He quoted Hemingway—“the world breaks everyone”—and made the case for the historic female candidate on the Democratic ticket and against the Republican one: Donald Trump. He’d decided well before that night not to run for the White House that cycle. But he wasn’t at peace with that decision.

READ THE REST.

Get 20% off for 1 year

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 20% off for 1 year

JOE PERTICONE: Democrats Welcome Disaffected Republicans With Open Arms

Republicans who have soured on their party and its swing to the far right since the ascension of Donald Trump have found a new home and presence at the Democratic convention this week. Rich Logis, a former Trump voter and MAGA pundit who reversed course over the former president’s poor handling of the COVID-19 epidemic, was featured on the big screen in the convention hall. Other ex-Republicans are getting top speaking slots, such as Ana Navarro, one of the nightly emcees, Bulwark contributor and former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

READ THE REST.

Get 20% off for 1 year

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday! And thanks to those of you who stayed up late last night to hang with us on YouTube after night one of the DNC. We’ll see you tonight?

Matt Walsh at the DNC… the Daily Wire troll went in disguise, but it didn’t fool our very own Joe Perticone.

Back to birtherism? Fox’s Jesse Watters is going to get to the bottom of the birth certificate stuff once and for all.

The last man in America… to change his mind about Trump. McKay Coppins has this excellent profile of the very disappointing Gov. Spencer Cox in The Atlantic. 🎁

In local news… A man was killed near a Hamilton bar. 20 years later, a Mexican cop was arrested (Enquirer)

The Ohio Ballot Board… gives another example of why the Republican Party is unfit to govern. (The Rooster)

How to turn any bike… into an electric vehicle (WaPo)

Getting married… via Ukrainian iPhone app! (The Counteroffensive)

An Ode… to Minor League Baseball (Alex Thomas, The Drugs Don’t Work Anymore)

Get 20% off for 1 year

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.