How 'Alien: Romulus' Resurrected the Franchise

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed a strange casting choice in the cons and nons segment before reviewing Alien: Romulus. We also teased this week’s bonus episode about the Alien franchise and its shift from a series about Ellen Ripley’s efforts to survive to a series more explicitly about the Weyland-Yutani corporation; if you aren’t a member, and would like to hear it when it drops on Friday, you can sign up here for 20 percent off the annual price. Yeah, yeah: you’ll get all the political newsletters and podcasts! But you really want that hot Weyland-Yutani content, don’t you?

