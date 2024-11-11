Playback speed
Bill Kristol: A Pro-Putin America First

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Nov 11, 2024
5
4
The Trump team is moving quickly to sell out Ukraine, but it's not clear yet whether Putin would settle for taking a quarter of the country—or if he intends to crush it, so he can plant the Russian flag in Kiev. Meanwhile, Elon has been at Mar-a-Lago every day, expanding his oligarch resume to include helping choose the incoming president's Cabinet and advisors. Plus, key Senate Republicans are already prepping to sacrifice their constitutional duties to advise and consent, and the election denialists on the left have to accept reality.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Charles Gaba's thread on the new 'Stop the Steal' conspiracy
Tim's appearance on the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
