Bill Kristol: A Pro-Putin America First

The Trump team is moving quickly to sell out Ukraine, but it's not clear yet whether Putin would settle for taking a quarter of the country—or if he intends to crush it, so he can plant the Russian flag in Kiev. Meanwhile, Elon has been at Mar-a-Lago every day, expanding his oligarch resume to include helping choose the incoming president's Cabinet and advisors. Plus, key Senate Republicans are already prepping to sacrifice their constitutional duties to advise and consent, and the election denialists on the left have to accept reality.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

