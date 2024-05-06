The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger: Lying Is the Price of Admission
1
0:00
-44:29

Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger: Lying Is the Price of Admission

Tim Miller
,
William Kristol
, and
Andrew Egger
May 06, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Any apprentice who wants to join Trump's ticket has to prove they won't accept the election results unless Trump wins—and Tim Scott shows he is a willing collaborator. Plus, most students aren't on the side of the protesters, the threat to Biden from the sense of disorder, and the pathology of Kristi Noem. Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger join Tim Miller.

1 Comment
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andrew Egger
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
Live from Philly
  Tim MillerWill Saletan, and William Kristol
Gov. Josh Shapiro: We Can Do Big Things
  Tim Miller
Ben Wittes and Eric Cortellessa: Trump's Autocratic Agenda
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Bakari Sellers: We Are in a Dark Moment
  Tim Miller
Christians and Political Power
  Tim Miller
Simon Rosenberg: I Think We're Going to Kick His Ass
  Tim Miller and Simon Rosenberg
Mark Joseph Stern and Dave Weigel: A Bad Day for Jack Smith
  Tim Miller