Any apprentice who wants to join Trump's ticket has to prove they won't accept the election results unless Trump wins—and Tim Scott shows he is a willing collaborator. Plus, most students aren't on the side of the protesters, the threat to Biden from the sense of disorder, and the pathology of Kristi Noem. Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger join Tim Miller.
Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger: Lying Is the Price of Admission
May 06, 2024
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
