45

Bill Kristol and Colin Allred: What's So Hard about This, Pres. Bush?

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Sep 09, 2024
Paid
45
This is not a close call, Bush 43: Follow your vice president's lead and say you're voting for Kamala. Meanwhile, stay alarmed that this is a close race, and don't forget that JD cares more about guns than kids. Plus, after 12 years of Ted Cruz not caring about his state, have Texans had enough?

Tim Miller spoke with Rep. Colin Allred at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on September 7. And Bill Kristol joins for a political news roundup.

show notes
Tim on Kamala's new "Best People" ad featuring ex-Trump appointees

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add the show to your player of choice, here.

