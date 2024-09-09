Bill Kristol and Colin Allred: What's So Hard about This, Pres. Bush?

This is not a close call, Bush 43: Follow your vice president's lead and say you're voting for Kamala. Meanwhile, stay alarmed that this is a close race, and don't forget that JD cares more about guns than kids. Plus, after 12 years of Ted Cruz not caring about his state, have Texans had enough?

Tim Miller spoke with Rep. Colin Allred at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on September 7. And Bill Kristol joins for a political news roundup.

Leave a comment

show notes

Tim on Kamala's new "Best People" ad featuring ex-Trump appointees

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.