Bill Kristol and Jane Fonda: The New 'Fierce Urgency of Now'

ICE is intentionally provoking violence in the nation’s cities and then glorifying it with their crack video team. Meanwhile, the rhetoric coming from Trump true believers about their desire for a ‘benevolent’ authoritarian strongman is truly alarming. But governors and members of the judiciary are behaving like we still have a republic —and that the insurrectionist president can’t just deploy Guard troops in whatever state he wants. Plus, the Dems should consider broadening their aims with the shutdown, and Jane Fonda is reviving her father’s McCarthy-Era free expression group.



Jane Fonda and Bill Kristol join Tim Miller.

