Bill Kristol and Jared Polis: Send In the Clown

Trump keeps filling out his administration with the unqualified and the inexperienced, including the recent addition of the borderline literate hack Dan Bongino at the FBI. Meanwhile, Trump's Friday night DOD purge was another step in embedding autocracy in our government. Plus, Elon's and Vance's efforts to influence the German elections seem to have backfired. And before the Proud Boy drama and the bomb threat at the annual Principles First conference, Tim spoke with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis about the right way to cut government waste and build more houses—and how the Dems should polish their prosperity messaging.



Gov. Jared Polis and Bill Kristol join Tim Miller.

show notes

