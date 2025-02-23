Trump Administration is SLIDING Toward DICTATORSHIP (w/ Robert Kagan) | Bulwark On Sunday

Bill Kristol & Robert Kagan talk about Trump, his thirst for power, companies bending the knee, the situation in Ukraine, and the administration sliding towards dictatorship.

Get Kagan's new book Rebellion: How Antiliberalism Is Tearing America Apart--Again here

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.