The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Bill Kristol and Joe Perticone: The Quitters
0:00
-45:38

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Bill Kristol and Joe Perticone: The Quitters

Ad-Free Version
Tim Miller
,
William Kristol
, and
Joe Perticone
Mar 25, 2024
∙ Paid
61
Share

Mike Gallagher is following Ken Buck out the House door, as they both abandon their jobs, their voters, and any sense of public service. Plus, MTG threatens Mike Johnson, Lisa Murkowski signals she may leave the GOP, and Lil Marco auditions for the VEEP stakes. Kristol and Perticone join Tim Miller today.

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Bulwark.

Or upgrade your subscription. Join
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Joe Perticone
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
41:39
Adam Kinzinger: Yes, Russian Propaganda Is Infecting the GOP
  
Tim Miller
 and 
Adam Kinzinger
44:39
Bill Kristol: Pure Oligarchic Greed
  
Tim Miller
 and 
William Kristol
41:06
Ron Brownstein: A Republican Realignment?
  
Tim Miller
39:44
Ruth Ben-Ghiat: There Is No Alternative
  
Tim Miller
 and 
Ruth Ben-Ghiat
38:03
Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Marc Caputo: The Least Productive Congress
  
Tim Miller
 and 
Marc A. Caputo
43:51
Stephen Richer and Will Saletan: Kari Lake Lied
  
Tim Miller
 and 
Will Saletan
37:43
Bill Kristol: Easter Egg (T)roll
  
Tim Miller
 and 
William Kristol
46:14
A.B. Stoddard: Liz Cheney Groupie
  
Tim Miller
 and 
A.B. Stoddard